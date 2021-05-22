Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 1.1% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $20,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Cowen began coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.39.

Shares of LIN traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $298.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.27 and a 200 day moving average of $265.30. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $190.35 and a twelve month high of $303.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

