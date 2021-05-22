Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,497 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Linde were worth $47,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after acquiring an additional 866,271 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,060,000 after acquiring an additional 295,298 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Linde by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,632,000 after acquiring an additional 255,915 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.57. 1,923,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,352. The stock has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.92, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $190.35 and a twelve month high of $303.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.30.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.39.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

