Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) traded down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. 58,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 701,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32.

Lithium Chile Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF)

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily explores for a lithium property portfolio consisting of 110,280 hectares covering sections of 11 salars and two laguna complexes in Chile.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.