Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stock Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,457,000 after acquiring an additional 200,724 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 527.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after acquiring an additional 555,764 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 106.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,175,000 after acquiring an additional 257,253 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARCB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens lifted their target price on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.46.

In other news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $2,087,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Cobb sold 14,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $1,200,956.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,340 shares of company stock valued at $6,232,764 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

ARCB stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.25. 425,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,420. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

