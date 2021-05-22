Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $2.01 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $290,331,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533,688 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,936,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,894,000 after purchasing an additional 598,167 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,025,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,978,000 after purchasing an additional 440,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $16,575,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AIG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,198,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,480. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.84.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

