Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $2.41 Million Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned 0.16% of TTM Technologies worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $238,000.

In other news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,300 shares of company stock worth $1,460,149. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

TTMI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.08. 838,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.89. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TTMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

