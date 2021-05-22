Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.82.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.43. 2,741,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,489. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $139.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.65.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

