Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned approximately 0.08% of Big Lots worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth about $1,053,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth about $1,093,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

Shares of NYSE BIG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.19. 405,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.94. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $72.27.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Big Lots’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

In other Big Lots news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.