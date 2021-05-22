LocalCoinSwap Trading Down 1% Over Last Week (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 22nd. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $6,343.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00109738 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001841 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.60 or 0.00721070 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000063 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,750,017 coins and its circulating supply is 51,537,240 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.