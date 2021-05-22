Loki Trading Down 2.4% This Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,019.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2,413.94 or 0.06349198 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $697.08 or 0.01833482 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.05 or 0.00468311 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00160934 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $247.19 or 0.00650162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.57 or 0.00448642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.20 or 0.00381899 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.