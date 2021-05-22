Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock Price Down 13%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares fell 13% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.96. 145,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,731,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Several analysts have recently commented on RIDE shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Lordstown Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIDE. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $1,162,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

