Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,216 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272,072 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 693.6% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,393,000 after buying an additional 1,266,076 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,870.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,246,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,248,000 after buying an additional 1,183,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,546,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,972,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HALO opened at $42.21 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.81 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HALO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $839,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 185,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,402,998.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,013 shares of company stock valued at $9,100,126 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

