Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 61,496 The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,496 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LSXMK. University of Notre Dame DU Lac boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 272,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,114,000. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,484,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,157,000 after acquiring an additional 669,591 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 973,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,370,000 after acquiring an additional 121,601 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

LSXMK stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $47.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.12.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.