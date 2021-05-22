Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,660 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. 56.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $139,814.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,323.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $27,978.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,337.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,828 shares of company stock worth $363,378. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.50. The company has a market cap of $643.86 million, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.99. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.56 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

