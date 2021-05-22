Lotto (LOTTO) Market Capitalization Tops $85.47 Million

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0427 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lotto has a market capitalization of $85.47 million and $260,796.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lotto has traded 48% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.07 or 0.00457364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010948 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000476 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Lotto Coin Profile

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

