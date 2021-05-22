LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $283.21

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 283.21 ($3.70) and traded as high as GBX 449 ($5.87). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 445 ($5.81), with a volume of 280,758 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of £467.96 million and a PE ratio of 28.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 373.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 283.21.

About LSL Property Services (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

