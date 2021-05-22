Lua Token Hits 24-Hour Volume of $98,394.00 (LUA)

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last week, Lua Token has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Lua Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0641 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lua Token has a market cap of $5.26 million and approximately $98,394.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00063520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00018729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.43 or 0.00910477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00090070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Lua Token Coin Profile

LUA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 209,804,865 coins and its circulating supply is 82,020,227 coins. The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/#. Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lua Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

