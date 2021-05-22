Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Susquehanna

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.47.

LITE stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,794,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,479. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.16.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

