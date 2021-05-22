Lyra Therapeutics’ (LYRA) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of LYRA stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 72,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,833. Lyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Equities analysts forecast that Lyra Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 655.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 93,016 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $637,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 21,764 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 84,229 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.