Macy’s (NYSE:M) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

M traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,756,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,297,691. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.98. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

