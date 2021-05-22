MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) PT Raised to C$27.00

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

MAG opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -95.38 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,287,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,983,000 after buying an additional 669,274 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,725,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,684,000 after buying an additional 478,790 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after buying an additional 178,301 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at $1,568,000. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

