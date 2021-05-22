Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,947 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,632 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGIC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of MGIC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.44. 20,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,675. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $806.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.41%.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

