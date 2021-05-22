Main Street Research LLC Acquires 17,543 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up about 2.1% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $22,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,481,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 and sold 87,253 shares worth $8,163,413. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $95.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,431,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,754,458. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.27 and its 200 day moving average is $90.67. The firm has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.