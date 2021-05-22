Main Street Research LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.92. The stock had a trading volume of 20,792,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,763,611. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $249.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.84.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.