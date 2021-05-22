Main Street Research LLC Has $520,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,463,293,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,124,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,108,000 after acquiring an additional 302,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,508,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,062,000 after acquiring an additional 470,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,504,000 after acquiring an additional 110,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,215 shares of company stock worth $46,849,109. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.88. 2,579,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,895,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

