Main Street Research LLC Has $8.58 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1,922.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,204 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $407,141,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $360,803,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after buying an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $145,076,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,491,000 after buying an additional 168,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total value of $600,738.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,466.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $25,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.31. 774,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,313. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.24 and a 1-year high of $325.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.64, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

