Main Street Research LLC Sells 294 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Main Street Research LLC lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

FB stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.23. The stock had a trading volume of 13,600,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,283,504. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $331.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.41. The company has a market capitalization of $896.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,907,820 shares of company stock valued at $566,825,926 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

