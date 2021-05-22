Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) had its price objective increased by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MDI. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

Shares of TSE:MDI opened at C$10.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$859.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.26. Major Drilling Group International has a one year low of C$3.35 and a one year high of C$11.17.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$100.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Major Drilling Group International will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.