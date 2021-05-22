Maker Price Tops $2,908.59 (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $2,908.59 or 0.07597333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a market cap of $2.89 billion and approximately $520.74 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maker has traded 40.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00064661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00017091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $347.82 or 0.00908509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00091507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (MKR) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 992,672 coins. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

