Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Malvern Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ MLVF remained flat at $$18.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10. Malvern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 17.26%. Equities analysts expect that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Malvern Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

