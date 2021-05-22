Marietta Wealth Management LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.53. 3,222,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,640,857. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 217.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.39. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Corning’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.89 per share, with a total value of $60,003.11. Also, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $1,742,525.50. Insiders sold a total of 70,371,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,356,423 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.