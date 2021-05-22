Mark Patrick Mader Sells 20,144 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,013.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,331 shares in the company, valued at $21,667,700.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Patrick Mader also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $555,900.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $1,302,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $1,941,900.00.

SMAR stock opened at $56.37 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.34 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.33.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth $113,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

