Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

MRKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker acquired 5,714,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,998.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Vera acquired 571,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,564,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,487,852.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,142,855 shares of company stock valued at $14,249,996. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 213.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRKR stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,798,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,493. Marker Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Research analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

