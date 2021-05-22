Marston’s’ (MARS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MARS. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marston’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 101 ($1.32).

Shares of LON:MARS opened at GBX 91.60 ($1.20) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Marston’s has a 1 year low of GBX 30.80 ($0.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The company has a market cap of £580.79 million and a PE ratio of -1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 97.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 84.75.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

