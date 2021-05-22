MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in MasTec by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,333,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,114,000 after purchasing an additional 540,467 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,534,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,871,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $3,265,495.38. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. Insiders have sold a total of 82,879 shares of company stock worth $7,743,546 in the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MTZ traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.02. 660,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,248. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $121.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.96.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.17.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.