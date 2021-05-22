Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after acquiring an additional 171,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after buying an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after purchasing an additional 413,872 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,395,000 after purchasing an additional 101,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,290,758,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.65.

NYSE MA traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $367.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,708,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,637. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

