Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Position Trimmed by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Match Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 24,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Match Group by 65.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 14,269 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Match Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 498.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 36,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,918 shares of company stock worth $24,545,197 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

Shares of MTCH opened at $143.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.34 and its 200-day moving average is $146.84.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

