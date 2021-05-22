Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. Matthews International has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $417.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Matthews International will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $248,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,660. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Matthews International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Matthews International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Matthews International by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Matthews International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Matthews International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

