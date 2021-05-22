Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.510-0.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.19 billion-$31.19 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY remained flat at $$4.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 59,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,905. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $4.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mazda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

