MD Financial Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $83,537,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,280,000 after buying an additional 733,486 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,303,000 after buying an additional 709,247 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 985.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after buying an additional 462,092 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $27,990,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.12. The company had a trading volume of 316,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,388. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average is $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.12%.

In related news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 12,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $707,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,798 shares of company stock worth $4,431,951. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.