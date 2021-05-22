MD Financial Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,319 Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCI. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on RCI. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,814. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.84 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average of $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.3981 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 36.10%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.