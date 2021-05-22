MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth about $56,168,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,140,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,406 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,372,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,997,000 after purchasing an additional 872,538 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,751,000 after purchasing an additional 553,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,195,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDU stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.88. 581,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,294. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.