Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.39. Medallion Financial reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 281.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.51 million. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%.

MFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medallion Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of MFIN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 40,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,033. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $235.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 3.02. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Medallion Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 102.1% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medallion Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

