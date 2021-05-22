MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives $22.33 Average PT from Analysts

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

MD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE MD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.60. The company had a trading volume of 500,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,653. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.74. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,731,000 after acquiring an additional 705,924 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in MEDNAX by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,651 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in MEDNAX by 37.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,474,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,875 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,621,000 after buying an additional 1,185,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 46.7% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,460,000 after buying an additional 530,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

