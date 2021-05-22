Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Analysts predict that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will report $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.43. Medtronic posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.72.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.29. 3,647,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,008,775. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.90. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $171.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

