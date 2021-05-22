MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives $10.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEIP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. 4.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 503,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 159,015 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 79,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. 617,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,598. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $326.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.65.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. Analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

