Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPAY. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after buying an additional 24,538 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 17,805 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,210 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 64,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 61,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $67.87 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12-month low of $45.91 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.48.

