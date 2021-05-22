Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $97.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.28 and a 52-week high of $99.57.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

