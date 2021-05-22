Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires Shares of 52,000 Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLRX. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 765.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 89,934 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 360,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 102,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

SLRX stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 155.82%. Analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

