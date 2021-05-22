Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XAR. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of XAR stock opened at $123.60 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $79.77 and a one year high of $129.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.17.

